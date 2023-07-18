South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs the media

18 July 2023 - 11:28 By TIMESLIVE

Courtesy of eNCA

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Tuesday briefing the media on parliament's inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

ConCourt vindicates Ramaphosa over suspension of Mkhwebane

In a unanimous judgment, apex court finds the president stood to gain nothing by suspending the public protector
Politics
4 days ago

Mkhwebane files another application for Dyantyi's recusal

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lfiled another application for the recusal of section 194 inquiry committee chair Richard Qubudile ...
Politics
3 days ago

ConCourt did not ‘disappoint’: Busisiwe Mkhwebane after court rules her suspension was lawful

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the Constitutional Court did not “disappoint” in its ruling that her suspension by ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs the media South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  3. Climate change: We must act now, says WHO as Europe, Asia, US log record-high ... World
  4. High court refuses Dr Nandipha Magudumana leave to appeal News
  5. Four-year-old Durban girl 'electrocuted by illegal connection' South Africa

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding