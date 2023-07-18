South Africa

WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against Tanzania arrest ruling

18 July 2023 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE

Courtesy: SABC News

The Free State High Court is handing down its judgment on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application for leave to appeal against a ruling on her Tanzania arrest on Tuesday.

Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow in June after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Dr Nandipha said ‘I want to go home to my children’: NPA’s Snellenburg

Dr Nandipha Magudumana said “to everyone who was willing to listen, ‘I want to go home to my children,’” counsel for the police and the National ...
News
3 days ago

'High-profile offender' Nandipha Magudumana kept in prison's hospital

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is being held in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, is not receiving any special ...
News
4 days ago

'Compelling reasons' to allow Magudumana appeal, say her lawyers

The fact that a person 'does not protest their forced return does not mean that they provided clear and fully informed consent to their return', says ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Malaysia probes disappearance of Myanmar democracy activist and her family World
  2. South Africa's first hotel with robot staff insists it's not for sale after ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against ... South Africa
  4. Mandela Day surgery drive gives renewed life to 350 Cape patients South Africa
  5. Boss shocked to see driver as suspect; attacked truckers believed to all be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...