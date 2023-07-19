South Africa

Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche

19 July 2023 - 10:31
A nine-month-old baby died at a creche in Zwelisha, north of Durban, on Tuesday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

An investigation is under way to determine how a nine-month-old baby died after he was put down for a nap at a creche north of Durban.

The baby's death has prompted a police investigation and the KwaZulu-Natal social development department has deployed social workers to provide psychosocial support to his bereaved family.

The provincial social development department said the tragedy took place in Zwelisha, Verulam, “after the child had been registered at the facility and had just been fed.

“It is alleged the infant was discovered by a caregiver in a non-responsive state. Despite his seemingly peaceful sleep, the child did not respond after his nap and in spite of immediate action and medical assistance, efforts to save the child were unsuccessful.

“The entire community is in shock and mourning over this loss,” the department said.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza urged police to “conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's untimely death while under the care of the creche.

“We are extremely shocked by the incident, but we pin our trust on the police to get to the bottom of this

“The family and public deserve to know what happened and whether negligence or malpractice played a role.

“This incident underscores the need for stringent regulations and standards in childcare centres to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children,” she said.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit SA, said the private security and ambulance company was contacted by a caregiver after the “infant was discovered unresponsive.

“Paramedics examined the baby and found he showed no signs of life.”

TimesLIVE

