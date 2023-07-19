South Africa

Damaged cable causes electrical problems at Hillbrow clinic

Repairs expected to be concluded on Wednesday

19 July 2023 - 11:59
The Gauteng health department has denied the electricity issues at Hillbrow Clinic relate to payment issues. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Gauteng health department says work is under way to repair an electrical fault affecting Hillbrow Clinic.

The DA's Jack Bloom on Tuesday said the clinic staff's weeks-long battle to treat patients was due to no electricity and generators only worked for a few hours during the day.

Bloom said he visited the facility recently and detailed what he found.

The X-ray [machines] at casualty cannot be used, which puts patients at risk. Doctors have to stitch up wounds in dim light. I saw one monitor for a casualty patient working on battery power, but another monitor could not be used. Pap smears can only be done for the short periods when there is generator power.

“I was told City Power was owed R2m, so their power was cut off. There also seems to be a cable problem,” Bloom said.

The health department's Motalatale Modiba said the claim about nonpayment was unfounded.

The power supply challenges at the facility have nothing to do with payment issues. Hillbrow has no unpaid bill with City Power.

“The power utility was engaged to assist with the problem two weeks ago when electricity tripped, affecting a section of the facility, and upon investigation they found a damaged cable inside the facility.

“The Gauteng department of infrastructure development was engaged and they have appointed a service provider to do repairs. As part of safety measures, the on-site generator switches off intermittently to cool off.”

The department insisted the clinic would remain operational amid repairs to the damaged cable.

The repairs are expected to be concluded on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

