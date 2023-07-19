The bodies of a husband and wife, employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department, have been found in their lounge.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Thabo Covane said their teenage daughter, who lived in an outside cottage of the property at Hospitaalpark near Bloemfontein, walked into the main house at 6am.
“The 17-year-old hurried back to the cottage where her 21-year-old brother was still sleeping. She woke him and they called the police.”
Their father, 47, had one gunshot wound to the head, and their mother, 38, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and head.
Murder and inquest dockets are under investigation.
Daughter finds parents at home with fatal gunshot wounds
Both were employed by Mangaung metro traffic department
Image: 123RF
