Face-to-face contact in households unlikely to transmit Covid-19: study

A study has found that close contact in South African households may not influence the chances of catching Covid-19 from an infected person.
Scientists measuring the frequency and duration of face-to-face interactions between household members found such close contact had no effect on transmitting the virus.
The research by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) sampled 340 people, 88 of whom had Covid-19, with 252 household members.
“We did not find an association between close-range proximity events and [Covid-19] household transmission,” said lead author and epidemiologist at the NICD Jackie Kleynhans.
“Our findings may be due to study limitations, that droplet-mediated transmission during close proximity contacts play a smaller role than airborne transmission of [Covid-19] in the household or due to high contact rates in households.”
The scientists used devices which broadcast and received radio frequency waves to measure the frequency and duration of close proximity and face-to-face contact.
These are the same approaches previously used to collect data at schools, workplaces and hospitals, and to investigate the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions on cruise ships.
While preventive measures such as face masks and social distancing led to a reduction in community contacts and the chance of getting infected, the role of contact patterns in households in transmitting Covid-19 is still unknown.
The findings suggest airborne transmission may play a more significant role in spreading infection in households, highlighting the importance of using preventive measures such as ventilation.
“Households are an important location to severe acute respiratory syndrome [Covid-19] transmission, especially during periods where travel and work were restricted to essential services. We aimed to assess the association of close-range contact patterns with Covid-19 transmission,” Kleynhans said.
