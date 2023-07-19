A former school principal has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old boy numerous times in his office and home in Bhekuzulu in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Police on Wednesday said the court heard 39-year-old Mduduzi Ndlovu manipulated and violated the boy, who trusted and believed in him as his teacher.
“Investigations proved that on one afternoon in 2018 the principal asked the boy to assist him in his office and inside the office, the convicted rapist became aggressive and raped the victim. He threatened to harm the boy if he told anyone about the incident. He also gave him money and stationery in exchange for his silence,” said Col Robert Netshiunda.
Ndlovu raped the victim on several occasions, he said.
“He would sometimes fetch him from home and drive with him to his place of residence in the Bhekuzulu area, where he would rape him.
“In 2022, a church member noticed strange behaviour from the boy and questioned him. The teenager broke his silence and a rape case was duly opened.”
Ndlovu made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm on Tuesday.
“His name will also be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders,” said Netshiunda.
KZN principal sentenced to life behind bars for raping 15-year-old boy
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Sex ring kingpin Ackerman cannot be rehabilitated: police psychologist
In a separate matter, the Verulam regional court sentenced Mhloli Ndlovu, 31, to life imprisonment for raping a relative.
“On the night of July 23 2022, Ndlovu took the victim to Nodwengu area, where he raped her. He also drove to Mahlabathini, where he continued raping her. On both occasions he raped the victim inside his vehicle,” said Netshiunda.
Another rapist, Mhlengi Mazibuko, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni regional court, for rape.
“On the evening of September 12 2020, Mazibuko lured the victim to his bedroom at Section D in Madadeni where he raped her,” said Netshiunda.
“The matter was reported to the police and shrewd investigation by the FCS investigators proved the rape case beyond any reasonable doubts, and Mazibuko was handed the ultimate prison sentence on July 7 this year.”
TimesLIVE
