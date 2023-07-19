South Africa

POLL | What do you think of Putin not attending the Brics summit?

19 July 2023 - 13:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend next month's Brics summit, the Presidency has announced. 

The decision comes after debate around his arrest should he set foot in South Africa.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest against Putin for war crimes allegedly committed during his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed Putin's arrest would declare war with Russia and South Africa does not have the capacity nor appetite to wage war.

He revealed this in his answering affidavit, saying a war with Russia would betray his constitutional duty to protect the sovereignty, peace and security of the republic.

“I must highlight, for the sake of transparency, South Africa has obvious problems with executing a request to arrest and surrender President Putin. Russia has made it clear arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war,” said Ramaphosa.

“It would be inconsistent with our constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia. I have constitutional obligations to protect the national sovereignty, peace and security of the republic, and to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of the people of the republic to life, safety and security, among other rights in the Bill of Rights.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa's claims were “flimsy arguments” and “are little more than straw man arguments when the constitutional principle and domestic and international law make the merits of this case crystal clear”.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the decision for Putin not to come was by mutual agreement.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

“President Ramaphosa is confident the summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe.”

