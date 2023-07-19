Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continues on Wednesday with Zandile Khumalo's testimony in the Pretoria high court.
Footballer Meyiwa was fatally shot during a robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
