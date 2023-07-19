South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

19 July 2023 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continues on Wednesday with Zandile Khumalo's testimony in the Pretoria high court. 

Footballer Meyiwa was fatally shot during a robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.

'Three shots were fired', says Zandi Khumalo in fresh Meyiwa trial

Three gunshots went off in a Vosloorus house the day football star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in a Vosloorus home on in October 2014.
5 hours ago

POLL | Is Senzo Meyiwa’s case justice delayed?

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial started from scratch on Tuesday after almost a year and with five witnesses having testified.
21 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial to begin afresh as new judge takes the bench

After almost a year and with five witnesses having testified, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is starting afresh.
1 day ago
