KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to motorists who have been victims of stone throwing and man-made punctures along the N2 and other local routes to come forward.
This is after an intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of four suspects believed to be behind the incidents.
Spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had been on the radar of the Cato Manor task team and detectives after a spike in murders and armed robberies, especially along the stretch near Chesterville township.
“The suspects' modus operandi includes throwing stones at vehicles and putting stones on the highways so vehicles stop or cause an accident,” he said. “The suspects would then pounce on the stranded motorist and rob them, sometimes going as far as murdering them,” said Netshiunda.
The suspects , aged 20 and 23 are due to make an appearance at the Durban magistrate's court soon.
In one of the latest incidents, the body of a 32-year-old man was found on the southbound stretch of the N2 highway, near Wiggins, on the morning of July 9.
Netshiunda added that the operation was continuing and further arrests would be made.
Cops urge victims of stone-throwers and highway robbers to come forward
