A metro police officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman off-ramp on Thursday morning.
ALS Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7am.
“On assessment it was discovered that the officer had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
He said the details leading up to the shooting were unknown at this stage but police were in attendance and would be investigating further.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Durban metro police officer shot dead in morning traffic
Image: supplied
A metro police officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman off-ramp on Thursday morning.
ALS Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7am.
“On assessment it was discovered that the officer had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
He said the details leading up to the shooting were unknown at this stage but police were in attendance and would be investigating further.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche
Motorist stabbed and robbed in N2 rock ‘ambush’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos