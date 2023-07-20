South Africa

Durban metro police officer shot dead in morning traffic

20 July 2023 - 09:15
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman offramp on Thursday morning.
Image: supplied  
Image: supplied

A metro police officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman off-ramp on Thursday morning.

ALS Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7am. 

“On assessment it was discovered that the officer had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. 

He said the details leading up to the shooting were unknown at this stage but police were in attendance and would be investigating further. 

TimesLIVE

