Grim pickings for Buffelsdraai waste pickers as mayor promises new recycling site

The scene was tense at the Buffelsdraai sports ground on Wednesday when eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda permanently closed the facility after a recent confrontation between waste pickers and security.
The confrontation claimed the life of Njabulo Mbonambi, 27, and left more than 17 people injured, including seven security guards, in Buffelsdraai, north of Durban, where illegal waste pickers make their living scouring the site for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal.
Speaking to hundreds of disgruntled waste pickers, Kaunda said the facility was off limits because of the potential danger and the criminal elements surrounding the lucrative waste-picking industry.
The dumping of waste at landfill sites is lucrative and is the cause of gun battles, violence and looting nationally.
Kaunda said the site was often a hive of activity with heavy-duty compactor trucks that posed a threat to waste pickers who enter the facility illegally. There have been incidents in the past where people were injured.
“In the event such an incident happens, who should be held responsible by paying for such a fatality where someone was not even meant to be there? A person's life is much more worthy, and no price can be put on a person. That's why it's important that a site that is not made for people to walk in shouldn't have people there,” said Kaunda.
He said the city understands the plight of waste pickers.
“Hence, we have come up with the solution of providing them with a site for recycling purposes. We want to promote waste management. We also want our people to derive financial value as a means of providing for their families. That is why they will be trained on how to transform waste to wealth.”
However, waste pickers were not happy with his solution. They said the site was the only source of income for them in difficult economic times.
Vamisile Mbonambi, from Osindisweni, has earned an income from the site for two years.
“At times I used to make as much R47,00 through collecting waste at the site. I use that to support my family because of scarcity of jobs in this country,” said Mbonambi.
Mbonambi, also an aunt to Njabulo, said the family wanted justice after his shooting.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Njabulo's father Eric Ntuli, 52, said he was distraught by his son's passing and his family was battling to make funeral arrangements.
“It's sad. I was not even there when everything happened, but what I am told is that there was under-handedness which resulted in my son's death. I want justice,” said Ntuli.
The cause of the shooting is yet to be established.
Another waste picker, Zilungile Mathanga Dlamini, conceded their way of making a living was illegal, but they had no other option but to scavenge at the site.
“My elderly mother is without a husband, so the responsibility to feed her lies with me. As I am speaking to you, the only food items I am left with at home is salt and mielie meal,” said Dlamini.
Having lost a job at a landscaping company in uMhlanga Rocks, Dlamini was forced to make a living picking waste.
“On the 7th my landlord would soon be knocking at the door for the R600 rent to her landlord,” said Dlamini.
Pietermaritzburg-based Nonhlanhla Mhlophe, who represents the South African Waste Pickers Association, said the challenges facing those at Buffelsdraai were similar to those at the New England landfill site.
“If the municipality chases these people away, then crime would become even more of a problem,” said Mhlophe.
While the landfill site remains closed, customers are advised to use the Illovo landfill site to dispose of general waste.
A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for mid-August.
