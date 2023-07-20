How load-shedding is 'trashing' rubbish and hazardous waste management in SA

Load-shedding is disrupting the collection, transportation and disposal of garbage and hazardous waste, the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa warned on Thursday.
The consequences include serious potential public health and environmental risks.
“Load-shedding disrupts the regular schedule of waste collection services in South Africa,” said president of the institute Mpendulo Ginindza.
“Waste management also has a logistical aspect. Collection, transportation and disposal is scheduled. With load-shedding we have also seen how the flow of traffic is affected. There are some critical facilities that handle hazardous waste which is treated by electricity-powered equipment,” she said.
“Incinerators, autoclaves and temperature-controlled storerooms need a steady supply of electricity to run. Health facilities have reported huge increases in their diesel costs when higher stages of load-shedding are implemented.
“These services are greatly affected by load-shedding, which causes delays and missed collections. Waste builds up in neighbourhoods, business districts and public areas, creating unsanitary conditions and raising the risk of disease transmission.”
Public health risks from accumulated waste included vermin, such as rats and flies, which can spread diseases, mosquitoes, the release of foul odours and toxic substances. The rotational power outages also hamper the sterilisation and safe disposal of medical waste.
Waste that builds up in landfills can release toxic gases and other harmful substances into the environment, contaminating nearby water, soil and air sources.
Ginindza said the power cuts also affected recycling plants, with some having closed down and others turning away waste because they were unable to handle the load.
“Additionally, the damaging environmental repercussions could hurt tourism, a major source of income for the country. Visitors may be turned away by unsanitary circumstances brought on by load shedding-related rubbish piling — harming South Africa's image as a premium travel destination.”
