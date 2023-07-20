South Africa

How load-shedding is 'trashing' rubbish and hazardous waste management in SA

20 July 2023 - 13:34 By timeslive
Waste that builds up in landfills can release toxic gases and other harmful substances into the environment, contaminating nearby water, soil and air sources. Stock photo.
Waste that builds up in landfills can release toxic gases and other harmful substances into the environment, contaminating nearby water, soil and air sources. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perutskyi

Load-shedding is disrupting the collection, transportation and disposal of garbage and hazardous waste, the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa warned on Thursday.

The consequences include serious potential public health and environmental risks.

“Load-shedding disrupts the regular schedule of waste collection services in South Africa,” said president of the institute Mpendulo Ginindza.

“Waste management also has a logistical aspect. Collection, transportation and disposal is scheduled. With load-shedding we have also seen how the flow of traffic is affected. There are some critical facilities that handle hazardous waste which is treated by electricity-powered equipment,” she said.

“Incinerators, autoclaves and temperature-controlled storerooms need a steady supply of electricity to run. Health facilities have reported huge increases in their diesel costs when higher stages of load-shedding are implemented.

“These services are greatly affected by load-shedding, which causes delays and missed collections. Waste builds up in neighbourhoods, business districts and public areas, creating unsanitary conditions and raising the risk of disease transmission.”

Stalwart gender rights activist and academic Dr Anshu Padayachee dies

Tributes are pouring in for gender rights activist, humanitarian and academic Dr Anshu Padayachee, who died on Tuesday night.
News
1 hour ago

Public health risks from accumulated waste included vermin, such as rats and flies, which can spread diseases, mosquitoes, the release of foul odours and toxic substances. The rotational power outages also hamper the sterilisation and safe disposal of medical waste.

Waste that builds up in landfills can release toxic gases and other harmful substances into the environment, contaminating nearby water, soil and air sources. 

Ginindza said the power cuts also affected recycling plants, with some having closed down and others turning away waste because they were unable to handle the load.

“Additionally, the damaging environmental repercussions could hurt tourism, a major source of income for the country. Visitors may be turned away by unsanitary circumstances brought on by load shedding-related rubbish piling — harming South Africa's image as a premium travel destination.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Mayor Mavundla wants KZN municipality to handle its own water and sanitation services

The mayor promises to accelerate maintenance for the aging infrastructure and borehole repairs
News
17 hours ago

SA entrepreneur hits the big time with ocean plastic-guzzling nautical drone

The drone can remove 350kg of waste at a time and ‘swim’ for 16 hours a day
News
1 day ago

Erratic weather, crime, sewage and load-shedding prompt dip in Durban’s business confidence

UKZN’s macroeconomics research unit compiled the Durban Business Confidence Index report for the second quarter of 2023
News
2 days ago

Zandile Gumede corruption trial gets under way with warning from judge

The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering resumed on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure

The Richards Bay port has resumed operations after it put plans in motion to resolve an environmental issue that resulted in it being temporarily ...
News
3 days ago

Illegal dumping worsens in Cape Town, with officers needing to clean up meat and medical waste too

Cape Town has waged war on illegal dumping as officials are stumbling on meat and medical waste dumped in open public spaces.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Sex, violence and corruption — just no rock ’n roll’: Political thriller opera ... South Africa
  2. Medical supplies and equipment go up in smoke at storage facility in Durban South Africa
  3. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rangers find no evidence of ‘roaming lions’ after cow ... South Africa
  4. 'Taxis flew into the air': Driver describes moment when blast ripped up Bree ... South Africa
  5. How load-shedding is 'trashing' rubbish and hazardous waste management in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion