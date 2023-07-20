“The resulting compressive blast wave and the earth tremor would have loaded the buildings in ways not contemplated in the original engineering design. The strength and hence the response and the structural condition of the buildings are unknown,” Elvin said.
Though there was no official confirmation of the cause of the blast, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday Egoli Gas was the “centre of focus” in the probe.
But the oil and gas company said it was “unlikely that the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline or leak”.
The explosion claimed one life and left 48 people injured.
Inspection of buildings in JHB CBD explosion site must be done: expert
Image: Facebook/Councillor Keke
