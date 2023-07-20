South Africa

KZN protesters block roads with burning debris over housing delay

20 July 2023 - 13:20 By LWAZI HLANGU
Police stand near the Isipingo transit camp after disgruntled residents blocked the road on Thursday.
Police stand near the Isipingo transit camp after disgruntled residents blocked the road on Thursday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Protesting residents of Isipingo transit camp blocked Mfundi Mngadi Drive (M35) with burning tyres on Thursday over concerns that their relocation to new homes was delayed deliberately.

Residents said the relocation process to move them from the transit camp to the newly built Kanku Road project in Isipingo Hills has been moving too slowly and the eThekwini municipality is not been forthcoming with answers.

SAPS and metro police quelled the protesters and the road was cleared by midmorning.

The project was officially opened on June 28 by the eThekwini municipality and the provincial department of human settlements and infrastructure. At the time, residents said they were told they would be relocated gradually to prevent possible invasion by non-beneficiaries.

“They were going to relocate all 360 of us in just over two weeks. The plan was to relocate 20 on June 28, then 30 people per day going forward, but only half have been moved in the three weeks since then,” said Zamile Sosibo, deputy secretary-general of the camp committee.

Disruptive snow warning for KZN

Residents in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands have been warned to brace themselves for disruptive snow.
News
2 hours ago

Sosibo, who has been relocated to the new homes about a kilometre away, said only 10 people had been moved this week.

“They didn’t move anyone on Monday and Tuesday. They released a list of only 10 on Tuesday evening who were moved yesterday [Wednesday] after we made many inquiries. That’s the only list they have released this week and the community is angry,” she said.

The transit camp was established in 2009 when more than 700 residents from largely informal settlements around the city were moved there in preparation of the 2010 Fifa World Cup. They were promised they would be there for 18 months, but that has become 14 years for some of them.

Most have been relocated to other areas such as Lovu, Umlazi and Cornubia, leaving 360 to move to Kanku Road.

“What hurts most is we are in these shacks, yet our houses [are] there, unoccupied, waiting for us. We’ve been asking for clarity from eThekwini municipality but it looks like they are avoiding us. They tell us they are attending meetings and they will come back with positive news, but we’ve been waiting for a report for two weeks now. That’s why we decided to protest today [Thursday],” said Snenhlanhla Macoba.

Municipal workers and metro police clear the road near the Isipingo transit camp
Municipal workers and metro police clear the road near the Isipingo transit camp
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Another resident, Khulani Ngcobo, said the area was never conducive for housing and has become worse with the wind now that the houses of those who were relocated were demolished.

“We are not burning all this because we want to, it’s because we understand this is the only language the municipality responds to. We don’t know what is going on regarding our relocation and no-one is telling us anything.”

They accused senior officials in the municipality entrusted with ensuring their relocation of deliberately delaying the process for business purposes.

“The mayor said the people who are moving us should take 30 people per day and if that requires them to work overtime then so be it, but that is not happening. They keep decreasing the number of people moving out and we think they might be doing it deliberately for businesses.”

The city has yet to respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Protest action mars handover of new housing units in Pietermaritzburg

Some disgruntled Jika Joe shack dwellers in Pietermaritzburg slammed the handover of 404 residential units on Monday, accusing government of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mayor Gwamanda promises to address service delivery issues in Diepkloof hostel

The City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, said the living conditions in Diepkloof hostel were disheartening.
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | KZN floods: it’s time the state sorted out the land issue

While the deputy president has highlighted the matter, others have been beating this drum for years
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Sex, violence and corruption — just no rock ’n roll’: Political thriller opera ... South Africa
  2. Medical supplies and equipment go up in smoke at storage facility in Durban South Africa
  3. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rangers find no evidence of ‘roaming lions’ after cow ... South Africa
  4. 'Taxis flew into the air': Driver describes moment when blast ripped up Bree ... South Africa
  5. How load-shedding is 'trashing' rubbish and hazardous waste management in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion