From August 1, liquor outlets and nightlife spots with liquor licences in Limpopo will no longer be allowed to operate after midnight.
Economic development, environment and tourism MEC Rodgers Monama this week said alcohol was a contributing factor in gender-based violence, child abuse, community instability, trauma incidents, rape and other crimes in the province.
His department needed to play a role in reducing alcohol abuse and supporting moderate drinking, not unsafe nightlife and drinking beyond midnight.
“Through this action the department will see liquor outlets, which our people usually refer to as nightclubs, taverns, shebeens and liquor restaurants, being [closed from midnight on] operating days,” he said.
“The midnight law regarding closure of liquor restaurants will be implemented [from August 1],” said Monama.
Limpopo to permanently cut liquor trading hours from August 1
Image: 123RF/KZENON
Limpopo operation ‘Kukula’ led to apprehension of 611 suspects
Last week, more than 600 suspects were arrested in Limpopo for various crimes during operation “Kukula” in the five districts of the province, including:
Police were supported by other law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
TimesLIVE
