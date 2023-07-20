South Africa

Limpopo to permanently cut liquor trading hours from August 1

20 July 2023 - 15:37
From August 1, liquor outlets and nightlife spots with liquor licences in Limpopo will no longer be allowed to operate after midnight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/KZENON

From August 1, liquor outlets and nightlife spots with liquor licences in Limpopo will no longer be allowed to operate after midnight.

Economic development, environment and tourism MEC Rodgers Monama this week said alcohol was a contributing factor in gender-based violence, child abuse, community instability, trauma incidents, rape and other crimes in the province.

His department needed to play a role in reducing alcohol abuse and supporting moderate drinking, not unsafe nightlife and drinking beyond midnight.

“Through this action the department will see liquor outlets, which our people usually refer to as nightclubs, taverns, shebeens and liquor restaurants, being [closed from midnight on] operating days,” he said.

“The midnight law regarding closure of liquor restaurants will be implemented [from August 1],” said Monama.

Last week, more than 600 suspects were arrested in Limpopo for various crimes during operation “Kukula” in the five districts of the province, including: 

  • one for murder;
  • two for attempted murder;
  • 42 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;
  • 21 for common assault;
  • three for sexual offences;
  • 38 for driving under the influence of alcohol;
  • about 190 for public drinking;
  • two for possession of unlicensed firearms; and
  • 31 for drug-related offences.

Police were supported by other law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

