Two accused in Meyiwa trial say they were tortured to implicate themselves
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan
Two of the five men on trial for the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they were tortured and forced to sign statements that implicated them in the murder.
They are adamant that they had no part in Meyiwa's killing.
On Thursday, defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele presented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya's and Bongani Ntanzi's version to the court.
This was as he wrapped up his cross-examination of the state's first witness, Zandile “Zandie” Khumalo, who had been on the stand since Tuesday when the trial restarted.
Sibiya and Ntanzi have denied they were present at the scene of the crime.
According to Ramosepele, Sibiya will testify that at the time of his arrest, he was living in Thembisa with his uncle. Ramosepele said he will further testify that on May 30 2020, while sitting with his three friends in the area, he saw a red VW sedan parked at a tuck shop, with three occupants.
He said as they were “chilling”, a metro police officer with a rifle approached the parked car and a few minutes later, the officer approached him. The car's occupants also then joined the officer.
Sibiya said he saw more officers approaching with firearms.
“They (Sibiya and friends) were ordered to lie down on their stomachs, they complied and one of the officers asked them what their names were and where they came from. Upon stating that he was from Mahlabathini in KwaZulu-Natal, they pulled Sibiya to his feet. They searched him and confiscated his phones,” he said.
Ramosepele said Sibiya's friends were also searched and Sibiya was later taken to the red car.
He said in a convoy of about 10 to 15 cars, with one marked “Ekurhuleni metro police”, Sibiya claimed he was forced to go to where he lived with his uncle in Thembisa.
“They told his uncle that he was being arrested and forced him to open the room where he sleeps and searched it. Nothing was found at the premises and they left with him,” Ramosepele said.
Ramosepele said the uncle was not told where Sibiya was being taken.
“He was taken to some place that looks like municipality offices, in Thembisa. All the officers who were there when he was arrested were there. At that place, he was told that 'he will tell the truth',” said Ramaosepele.
Sibiya alleged he was pepper-sprayed and that the officers “took a plastic bag ... and put it over his face and tortured him. From May 30 2020, he was tortured and assaulted until he was forced to sign a statement implicating himself in the commission of this crime. The torture stopped on June 5 2020,” Ramosepele said.
