Two critical as most blast victims are discharged, no ID yet on dead person

Deep cracks in Bree Street, Johannesburg, show how powerful the blast was.
Most of the 48 patients who were injured by the explosion in Johannesburg's CBD on Wednesday have been discharged from hospital, but the one person who died is yet to be identified.

The person was killed in the explosion — possibly a gas pipeline — in Bree Street which destroyed parts of the road and damaged scores of vehicles, many of them taxis, late on  Wednesday afternoon.

While the cause is still to be determined, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Thursday that authorities were trying to identify the dead person through fingerprints. He said the prints were being analysed and electronic systems would be used to trace family members.

“We have not received missing person reports,” he said.

Lesufi and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited some of the survivors at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Five people remain in the hospital, two of them critical.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “There was a good turnaround time from the teams. The majority of the patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors. Those who are still in hospital have been stabilised and are receiving the best possible care.” 

Because many people were hurt, they were taken to various health facilities in the city.

Eight patients were taken to the Hillbrow Community Health Centre, where six were discharged and two were transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Twenty-four patients were treated at South Rand Hospital and have all been discharged. Three were discharged from Garden City Hospital. Two patients are still in Mulbarton Hospital and three in Charlotte Maxeke.

Lesufi said engineers were still trying to determine the cause of the blast.

