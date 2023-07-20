Five people remain in the hospital, two of them critical.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “There was a good turnaround time from the teams. The majority of the patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors. Those who are still in hospital have been stabilised and are receiving the best possible care.”
Because many people were hurt, they were taken to various health facilities in the city.
Eight patients were taken to the Hillbrow Community Health Centre, where six were discharged and two were transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
Twenty-four patients were treated at South Rand Hospital and have all been discharged. Three were discharged from Garden City Hospital. Two patients are still in Mulbarton Hospital and three in Charlotte Maxeke.
Lesufi said engineers were still trying to determine the cause of the blast.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Two critical as most blast victims are discharged, no ID yet on dead person
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Most of the 48 patients who were injured by the explosion in Johannesburg's CBD on Wednesday have been discharged from hospital, but the one person who died is yet to be identified.
The person was killed in the explosion — possibly a gas pipeline — in Bree Street which destroyed parts of the road and damaged scores of vehicles, many of them taxis, late on Wednesday afternoon.
While the cause is still to be determined, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Thursday that authorities were trying to identify the dead person through fingerprints. He said the prints were being analysed and electronic systems would be used to trace family members.
“We have not received missing person reports,” he said.
Lesufi and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited some of the survivors at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Zama zamas unlikely behind Bree Street explosion: department of mineral resources
Five people remain in the hospital, two of them critical.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “There was a good turnaround time from the teams. The majority of the patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors. Those who are still in hospital have been stabilised and are receiving the best possible care.”
Because many people were hurt, they were taken to various health facilities in the city.
Eight patients were taken to the Hillbrow Community Health Centre, where six were discharged and two were transferred to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
Twenty-four patients were treated at South Rand Hospital and have all been discharged. Three were discharged from Garden City Hospital. Two patients are still in Mulbarton Hospital and three in Charlotte Maxeke.
Lesufi said engineers were still trying to determine the cause of the blast.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
Joburg residents urged to report missing people amid claims of missing child after Bree Street blast
POLL | Do you feel safe in the Johannesburg CBD after explosion?
Egoli Gas says ‘small leak’ detected on Bree Street after Joburg CBD explosion
LIVE UPDATES | The moment that left Joburg CBD shook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos