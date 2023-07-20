South Africa

WATCH | Residents react as Norman Simons released into their community

20 July 2023 - 19:40 By Zukile Daniel

Norman Afzal Simons was released from prison to his temporary home in Parow in the early hours on Thursday. He was released after serving 28 years.

Simons was convicted of murdering Elroy van Reenen in 1992. Some suspected him of being a serial killer after the bodies of 22 young boys were found in shallow graves between 1986 and 1994. However, others believe he was wrongfully convicted.

The community of Parow, where he will be under house arrest, are concerned about the safety of their children.

Natasha Fick who has been living in Parow for 12 years and has two daughters and three grandsons, said, “What is going to happen if something happens to our kids. How are we going to know everything is fine?”

