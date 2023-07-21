South Africa

Do you know of any missing person after Joburg explosion?

21 July 2023 - 13:14 By TIMESLIVE
One person has been confirmed dead after an explosion in Bree Street on Wednesday but the person has not been identified.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The government is considering forensics to identify a person who died in an explosion in the Johannesburg CBD this week.

The explosion occurred on Lilian Ngoyi Street (Bree Street) and caused much damage.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday authorities were trying to identify the victim through fingerprints analysis, but there was no ID confirmation.

A description of the person is yet to be released. 

TimesLIVE reported most of the 48 people injured in the blast have been discharged from hospital. Two remain critical. 

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital disaster management committee head Prof Maeyane Steve Moeng said none of the patients showed signs of gas inhalation. 

“None of the patients show evidence of inhalation from what we have seen at our hospital. Most injuries are typical with this mechanism, so you have a lot of soft tissue, muscle and fracture type of injuries,” said Moeng. 

“There are no cases with massive head injuries or patients in need of abdominal operations. They will need management of the chest and lower limbs.” 

If you know anyone missing since the explosion, open a missing person’s case at police stations or contact Crime Stop — 086 00 10111. 

TimesLIVE

