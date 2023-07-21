South Africa

Eskom announces stage 4 load-shedding from Friday morning

21 July 2023 - 10:07
Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding from 10am on Friday. Stock image.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

South Africans are in for a darker Friday and possibly dark weekend after Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding from 10am on Friday.

"Due to higher than anticipated demand, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am this morning [Friday] until 5am on Saturday. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur," the utility said.

Eskom's announcement came hours after City Power appealed to Johannesburg residents to lower their electricity consumption to "avoid facing similar outages for lengthier periods in these frosty conditions".

"Temperatures across Johannesburg have dropped significantly following another wave of cold front. City Power has already started seeing a sharp increase in electricity demand, which always exerts unbearable pressure on our network and resources," City Power said.

It said according to the South African Weather Service, extreme cold weather conditions were expected to continue into the weekend.

"We therefore appeal to customers to lower their consumption by using electricity sparingly and always switching off all non-essential appliances," City Power said.

