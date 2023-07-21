South Africans are in for a darker Friday and possibly dark weekend after Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding from 10am on Friday.
"Due to higher than anticipated demand, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am this morning [Friday] until 5am on Saturday. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur," the utility said.
Eskom's announcement came hours after City Power appealed to Johannesburg residents to lower their electricity consumption to "avoid facing similar outages for lengthier periods in these frosty conditions".
"Temperatures across Johannesburg have dropped significantly following another wave of cold front. City Power has already started seeing a sharp increase in electricity demand, which always exerts unbearable pressure on our network and resources," City Power said.
It said according to the South African Weather Service, extreme cold weather conditions were expected to continue into the weekend.
"We therefore appeal to customers to lower their consumption by using electricity sparingly and always switching off all non-essential appliances," City Power said.
Eskom announces stage 4 load-shedding from Friday morning
Eskom cancels deals worth billions in anti-crime crackdown
Recent inclement weather conditions coupled with higher stages of load-shedding resulted in some substations tripping from overcurrent, particularly during peak hours.
"While City Power has put measures in place to mitigate against the impact of extreme weather conditions on our network, we urge customers to play their part in helping us keep the lights on during this period."
