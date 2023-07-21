South Africa

Eskom pushes load-shedding to stage 5

21 July 2023 - 16:04
Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to Stage 5 on Friday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Eskom ramped up load-shedding to stage 5 on Friday afternoon, citing higher than anticipated demand and a delay in some generating units returning to service. 

The power utility initially announced stage 4 on Friday morning but in the afternoon said stage 5 will be implemented from 4pm until midnight. 

Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Sunday and stage 2 implemented from 5am until 4pm on Sunday.

The utility said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and two units at Matla power stations were returned to service, while a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and two units at Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs. 

“Breakdowns have reduced to 16,302MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,616MW.” 

It said the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two units at Tutuka power stations was contributing to capacity constraints.

TimesLIVE 

