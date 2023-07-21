Responding, Adv Charles Mnisi told the court they were trying to demonstrate that the men they represent were not involved in Meyiwa's murder.
TimesLIVE
Judge in Meyiwa trial seeks clarity on defence lawyers' direction
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Friday schooled the defence counsel in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on their approach during cross-examination.
He interjected during cross-examination by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo who reminded state witness Zandile “Zandi” Khumalo she had described hearing one shot while in the kitchen and two while in the bathroom.
Mokgoatlheng asked what the relevance of the line of questioning was and what the defence counsel were trying to prove.
Nxumalo had read out a statement made by Khumalo in which she described hearing two shots while still in the kitchen, which was contrary to what she had said in her evidence.
“What is this case about? That's what I am getting at,” he said.
According to Khumalo, three gunshots went off in the house in Vosloorus the night football star Meyiwa was murdered in October 2014.
Meyiwa was relaxing at the time with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, Kelly and Zandile's mother Ntombi and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Five men are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have all pleaded not guilty.
Mokgoatlheng told the defence they needed to be clear in their cross-examination.
