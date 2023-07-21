South Africa

Unable to collect Sassa grant yourself? Here's what you can do

21 July 2023 - 09:13
Sassa says beneficiaries who are unable to collect their monthly grant payments should consider appointing a procurator.
Image: Sino Majangaza

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says beneficiaries unable to collect their monthly grant payments should consider appointing a procurator.

Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients received their grants in July. All grants besides the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) payment can be collected from post office branches.

According to the agency, payments were made from:

  • Tuesday July 4 — old age grants; 
  • Wednesday July 5 — disability grants; and
  • Thursday July 6 — all other grants, including the children’s grant.

What is a procurator?

A procurator is someone who can collect the grant on behalf of the beneficiary.

“The procurator must be duly appointed by the beneficiary. Through an affidavit, it is their responsibility to ensure facts stated are correct and money collected given to the beneficiary. 

“The procurator can submit an application on behalf of the beneficiary if they are unable to get to the Sassa local office themselves,” the agency said.

What are the requirements for becoming a procurator?

  • the procurator must be 18 years or older.
  • be a permanent resident of South Africa;
  • should not be an unrehabilitated insolvent;
  • must be willing to act on behalf of the beneficiary;
  • have a valid 13-digit South African ID;
  • a life certificate for the beneficiary must be provided;
  • the beneficiary must not be in debt to the procurator;
  • the procurator may not act on behalf of more than five beneficiaries;
  • must provide an affidavit certifying collected funds will be given to the beneficiary; and
  • the beneficiary and the appointee's identity documents must be submitted.

TimesLIVE

