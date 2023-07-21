South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

21 July 2023 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

The state's first witness, Zandile Khumalo, will continue to be cross-examined in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Friday. 

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Meyiwa was fatally shot in an alleged home invasion on October 26 2014.

TimesLIVE

