South Africa

Joburg explosion: Businesses, notify your insurers pronto

22 July 2023 - 09:49
Ryan Woolley urges businesses operating along Lilian Ngoyi Street to contact their brokers swiftly following the explosion.
Image: Bathandwa Malingo

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) has urged businesses operating along Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street to check their insurance policies and contact their brokers as soon as possible after Wednesday's explosion that left one person dead and 48 injured.

Most businesses close to the CBD are unable to operate due to the disaster.

ICA CEO Ryan Woolley advised businesses to notify their insurers of possible business interruption claims as quickly as possible. 

ICA, a specialist public loss adjuster, represented thousands of businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic against insurance companies which refused to settle their clients’ business interruption claims and represented businesses during the 2021 riots and 2022 floods in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Woolley said after the explosion in Johannesburg, there is likely to be restricted public access to businesses operating in the area for some time, and this may result in interrupted commercial operations.

“There are two risks to businesses, the first being immediate, where access will be restricted while the current situation is being investigated, and the second is more medium term, given that the road and surrounding infrastructure will need to be repaired, which will restrict foot traffic, public transport and access to surrounding buildings,” said Woolley. 

He added the interruptions may impact businesses’ ability to trade successfully as fewer customers will be able to access their premises. 

“In an unfortunate event such as the explosion in the inner city, a business would be able to claim against their insurance if they elected the Prevention of Access clause under their Business Interruption policy.”

He added that owners of the buildings in the area should conduct a structural evaluation of their properties, which would be covered under their building insurance policy. 

TimesLIVE

