South Africa

Bipolar, hypertension meds supply issues at Tembisa hospital being tackled: department

23 July 2023 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE
The Gauteng department of health says it has put measures in place to ensure adequate supply of medication at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.
The Gauteng department of health says it has put measures in place to ensure adequate supply of medication at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.
Image: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

The Gauteng department of health says it has put measures in place to ensure adequate supply of medication at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital after the facility experienced challenges with the consistent supply of some stock between January and May.

This affected only “a few” medicines and not any life-saving drugs, MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Relehoko said in a response to questions in the Gauteng legislature.

Alternative treatments were provided to patients, she said.

The medication shortages emanated from suppliers not having stock, fast moving items not being available on contract with increasing medications on buyout and delays in deliveries from the depot or suppliers.

Interventions taken include bulk ordering of stock, communicating with suppliers on alternatives when experiencing medicine shortages, weekly stock check on fast moving items, and working with other health facilities. Buyout processes are also initiated promptly, Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Some of the medication that was in short supply included:

• Sodium valproate injection used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder. It's occasionally used to prevent migraine headaches. Phenytoin injection was given as an alternative.

• Hydrochlorothiazide 25mg is used alone or together with other medicines to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).Hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg was given as an alternative.

• Sodium bicarbonate 8.5% is an antacid used to mainly to relieve heartburn and acid indigestion. Sodium bicarbonate 4.2% was given as an alternative.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

Western Cape spends R12m in three months to power its hospitals

The Western Cape health department has spent R12m in the past three months on 200 healthcare facilities that have not been exempted from ...
News
22 hours ago

700 surgeries for Mandela Day as medics tackle Gauteng backlog

Doctors and support staff are on Tuesday gearing up to help 700 patients on a waiting list for surgeries at Gauteng hospitals.
News
5 days ago

Medical supplies and equipment go up in smoke at storage facility in Durban

Thousands worth of medical equipment supplies have gone up in flames after the fire razed storage facility belonging to Kwa-Dube medical supplies in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bipolar, hypertension meds supply issues at Tembisa hospital being tackled: ... South Africa
  2. North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea World
  3. Four killed, 10 injured at Moscow mall after hot water pipe bursts World
  4. Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds' Sci-Tech
  5. Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces mass evacuations World

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community