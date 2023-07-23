South Africa

Paul Mashatile's VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court

23 July 2023 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
A screenshot from the video of VIP protection members assaulting a man on the N1.
A screenshot from the video of VIP protection members assaulting a man on the N1.
Image: Twitter Screenshot

Eight VIP protection unit officers linked to an assault on the N1 highway will be formally arrested on Sunday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says.

"Ipid investigators will be processing the eight VIP protectors at the Sandton police station following authorisation by the Director of Public Prosecution in this regard. The eight members will be held at the Sandton police station until appearing at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday morning," Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said.

The officers have not yet been named as they have yet to be formally charged.

An investigation was opened after a video depicting a vicious attack went viral on social media. It showed members of the unit attached to deputy president Paul Mashatile assaulting three unarmed men who were in a VW Polo, en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria.

One of the victims, 25-year-old infantryman L’vaughn Fisher, has taken legal representation and intends to sue the police for R1m.

The two other men are military trainees.

The SA National Defence Union said the victims recounted how a black SUV had appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants allegedly pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle.

The victims’ vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway.

They said the occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen. When not successful, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window and assault the occupants.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘They pointed an R5 rifle at me, I thought I was being hijacked’: blue-light victim speaks out

Victim tells TimesLIVE Premium the VIP Protection members who assaulted him and his friends should be charged with attempted murder, not assault
News
2 weeks ago

Police encourage man who shared Mashatile's VIP assault video to open a case after alleged death threats

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police have been made aware of the alleged death threats.
News
1 week ago

VIP blue-light unit victim sues for R1m

The legal representatives for some of the victims in the assault by members of the VIP protection unit have confirmed that none of the officers has ...
News
2 weeks ago

Who may use blue lights? Here's what the law says and what you should do when you see them

The incident in which deputy president Paul Mashatile's police VIP protection unit allegedly assaulted a motorist and passengers over the weekend has ...
News
2 weeks ago

Excessive force on N1 unnecessary, blue light cops pose road safety threat: Experts

The violent behaviour of the  VIP protection unit members who allegedly assaulted three seemingly unarmed men travelling in a VW Polo on a ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds' Sci-Tech
  2. Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces mass evacuations World
  3. Paul Mashatile's VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court South Africa
  4. 2.98 magnitude earth tremor confirmed in Joburg south South Africa
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community