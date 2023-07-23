South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding remains in force, possible improvement from Tuesday

23 July 2023 - 12:56 By TimesLIVE
Breakdowns have increased to 16,943MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,761MW.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Sunday, Eskom says.

This will endure until 5am on Monday, when stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Monday, followed by stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.

From Tuesday onwards stages 2 and 4 will be implemented until further notice.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Matla power stations were returned to service. In the same period, however, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs.

The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the capacity constraints.

The company reiterated its call for people to switch off non-essential appliances to help the grid, including switching off geysers and pool pumps between 5pm and 9pm.

TimesLIVE

