Crackdown sees badly behaved drivers’ vehicles impounded under amended bylaw in Cape Town

A vehicle with the number plates removed in an image provided by the city.
Traffic authorities have started impounding the vehicles of drivers who flout the law in addition to imposing fines or arresting motorists under an amended bylaw passed by the City of Cape Town. 

The crackdown opens the door for vehicles to be impounded, as has been the case with cellphones used behind the wheel on city roads, if they are unroadworthy, are illegally modified, are involved in illegal street racing or are missing number plates. 

“Failing to stop when ordered to do so, reckless and negligent driving or driving under the influence (DUI) means you not only get arrested but your vehicle is impounded until your court proceedings are complete. Only then can you pay your impoundment fees and retrieve your vehicle. Sometimes these court cases can take several years,” said the city’s safety and security MMC JP Smith. 

“In an effort to turn the trend of insolence and carnage on Cape Town's roads, the traffic bylaw of 2021 was passed and promulgated in 2022. These penalty amounts have now been passed and published in the tariff schedules for the 2023 financial year that began in July. 

“With the harsh action intended to bring about lasting reform, the amended traffic bylaw is the long-awaited answer to the majority of lawful motorists who long to see an improvement in road safety,” he said. 

The impoundment of vehicles, depending on whether they are towed or attract storage fees, can result in significant costs for errant motorists wanting to get back their wheels. 

