Load-shedding has worsened by another stage on Monday afternoon.
This, Eskom said, is “due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today”.
Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. This will be followed by stage 4 outages “until further notice.”
Stage 5 load-shedding kicks in
Image: 123RF/porpeller
