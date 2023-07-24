South Africa

Stage 5 load-shedding kicks in

24 July 2023 - 14:18 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding has been moved to stage 5 due to delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units on Monday. Stock photo.
Load-shedding has been moved to stage 5 due to delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/porpeller

Load-shedding has worsened by another stage on Monday afternoon.

This, Eskom said, is “due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today”.

Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. This will be followed by stage 4 outages “until further notice.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

'We need to do better,' admits electricity minister

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides details about Grootvlei fire, Koeberg delays and cold weather as load-shedding intensifies
News
1 day ago

Stage 4 load-shedding remains in force, possible improvement from Tuesday

Breakdowns have increased to 16,943MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,761MW.
News
1 day ago

Don't get offloaded by your insurer, load-shedding battery warranties & how to protect geysers: Consumer watch-outs of the week

Too many insurance claims can saddle you with what the industry terms a “poor claims ratio”, which could see them cancelling your policy.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Watch your tone', Zandile Khumalo tells defence lawyer in fiery exchange South Africa
  2. Stage 5 load-shedding kicks in South Africa
  3. VIP protection unit officers appear masked in court, formally charged South Africa
  4. Defence wants Kelly Khumalo in court in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  5. IPHC succession court battle withdrawn as Modise brothers reunite South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the president of the African National Congress Youth League: Collen Malatji
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised