An investigation was opened after a video depicting a vicious attack went viral on social media. It showed officers assaulting three unarmed men who were in a VW Polo, en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria.
One of the victims, 25-year-old infantryman L’vaughn Fisher, has acquired legal representation and intends to sue the police for R1m. The two other men are military trainees.
The SA National Defence Union said the victims recounted how a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants allegedly pointing a firearm at the victims’ vehicle.
The vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway. They alleged the occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen. When this was not successful, the assailants smashed the back window and assaulted the occupants.
VIP protection unit officers appear masked in court, formally charged
Court proceedings can be broadcast, magistrate rules
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo/TimesLIVE
The efforts of eight VIP protection officers linked to an assault incident on the N1 to block the media from recording court proceedings and showing their faces has failed as permission was granted in the public interest.
The officers made a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday morning. They were arrested and processed at the Sandton police station on Sunday.
The matter kicked off with a media application from various media houses to record proceedings, which the state raised no objection to.
The state also indicated it was ready to proceed with the bail application and revealed the raft of charges against the eight. They are:
The defence objected to the media’s application, citing security concerns due to the men being attached to the protection service of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
“They may reveal things of national interest,” one of the legal representatives for the accused said.
‘They pointed an R5 rifle at me, I thought I was being hijacked’: blue-light victim speaks out
Another reason raised by the defence was that showing the men’s faces may result in them being recognised.
Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi said while she understood the concerns raised by the defence, it was in the public interest to allow media coverage of the case. This was so communities could be “educated on court processes”.
Mkhabisi ruled the officers could keep their face masks on during proceedings and barred the media from filming her.
The case is expected to resume after a lunch break.
