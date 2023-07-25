Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mogalakwena Municipality Forum chairperson Piet Pale in 2014, which was described as a politically motivated hit.
Pale, 42. was shot through the window of his car at about 9pm on June 28 2014 at Hospital View, Mahwelereng, when he stopped at the gate of a house.
At the time of the murder, police offered a reward of R100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooters, but the search went cold.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a team of investigators dealing with political killings in the Waterberg district was ordered to track, trace and arrest the suspects.
“Following thorough investigations, the suspects were linked to the murder case and were arrested on Monday,” Ledwaba said.
The suspects will appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Cops make breakthrough in 2014 politically linked murder
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
