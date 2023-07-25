South Africa

Duo sentenced for killing pregnant woman as they eyed her job

25 July 2023 - 22:27 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The charred remains of Hlengiwe Ndaba were discovered in a car. She was eight months pregnant. File picture
Image: Jeremy Glyn/Sunday Times

Two men convicted of killing 34-year-old Hlengiwe Ndaba, whose body was discovered burnt beyond recognition inside her vehicle on July 22 2020 have been sentenced 25 years behind bars by the Ladysmith magistrate's court.

Nokubonga Fortunate Dubazane, 40, and Mqapheli Emerald Miya, 49, join their co-accused Nkosingiphile Morris Ngubane, 39, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder on October 22 2020.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Ndaba's body was found in a forest in Emmaus, Winterton. She was pregnant.

During the investigation it was revealed that Dubazane worked with the deceased and on the day of the incident she had brought her lunch which was laced with poison

“When the deceased became weak she was taken to Miya's house where she was strangled to death. Her body was then moved to the forest where she was set alight,” said Ngcobo.

It was also discovered that Dubazane had been eyeing Ndaba's job since she was almost due to go on maternity leave. She thought  that if she killed Ndaba she would be permanently employed. 

