South Africa

Eastern Cape police identify murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found in vandalised house

25 July 2023 - 17:34
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police have identified the body of a child found in a vandalised house in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Police have identified the body of a child found in a vandalised house in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Police have identified the body of the child found on Monday in a vandalised house in Airport Valley in the Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday, police identified her as eight-year-old Taslin Lucas from Marikana informal settlement in Walmer location.

“Police are still appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation or in tracing the suspect/s to contact SAPS Walmer on 041-509-4030 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station,” said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

She said the information would be treated confidentially and callers remain anonymous.

Initially, police said the victim was a 10-year-old girl.

Janse van Rensburg said it is alleged that about 5pm on Monday, Walmer police responded to a complaint of a body in a vandalised house in Airport Valley.

On arrival, the community pointed out the body of a girl. 

“She had burn wounds on her body. According to the information, she was last seen on Friday July 21. She was never reported missing,” she said.

She added that the motive for the murder was unknown. The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche

An investigation is under way to determine how a nine-month-old baby died after he was put down for a nap at a creche north of Durban.
News
6 days ago

Daughter finds parents at home with fatal gunshot wounds

The bodies of a husband and wife, employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department, have been found in their lounge.
News
6 days ago

Four-year-old Durban girl 'electrocuted by illegal connection'

A four-year-old girl died after allegedly touching an illegal electricity connection in Canelands, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Women and children among 24 killed in gas leak in Boksburg's Angelo informal settlement

An Ekurhuleni EMS official said bodies, including those of women and children, were found scattered at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Missing three-year-old boy found by police helicopter in Ohio World
  2. Body of missing KZN girl found South Africa
  3. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News

Latest

  1. Community safety department dismisses claims wardens involved in murder of ... South Africa
  2. IN PICS | These school toilets are the pits, say DA's Francois Rodgers South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape police identify murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found ... South Africa
  4. Extreme weather is changing tourism, travel industry isn’t ready Lifestyle
  5. ‘Our submarine did not crash into a sandbank’: SA Navy on sub spotted in Hout ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Bongiwe Msomi is captaining the national team at the 2023 Netball World Cup