South Africa

JMPD, paramedics at the scene of ‘horrific’ bus crash near UJ entrance

25 July 2023 - 08:28
Shoes of passengers who were on board one of the buses where a Metro bus collided with a Sun Malti Trios coaches on Empire and Kingsway next to the entrance university of Johannesburg leaving about 70 people injured.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Johannesburg metro police and emergency service personnel are at the scene of what appears to be a horrific accident near the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus.

WARNING : Graphic Content below

The accident happened early Tuesday morning and involved two buses. A video showing the horrific accident began making the rounds on social media. In it, what appears to be a metro bus can be seen lying on its side after having crashed into UJ's concrete fence.

Multiple bodies are seen strewn across the road while some people are seen atop the bus.

Details are sketchy but JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the accident to TimesLIVE. He said it took place in Rossmore at UJ Auckland Park Kingsway entrance.

Multiple injuries have been reported at an accident near UJ.
Image: TrafficSA via Twitter

“It involves two buses. At the moment multiple injuries have been reported. On the cause of the accident, we're not sure as yet.

“Officers have been dispatched and we know there are paramedics on the scene,” he said.

It remains unclear how many people have been injured or whether there were any fatalities as attempts to reach Joburg EMS were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, there is a heavy mist across the city on Tuesday morning, affecting visibility to the extent that the metro issued a cautionary notice to motorists.

Emergency service personal assist at an accident scene opposite UJ University.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A bus Door from one of the buses that collided.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A Metro bus lays on its side after colliding with another bus at the entrance to UJ's parking lot
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A Sun Malti Trios coaches came to a halt at the Rea Vaya Buss terminus, in Auckland Park.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Emergency service personal come in high numbers to assist at an accident where a Metro bus collided with a Sun Malti Trios coaches on Empire and Kingsway next to the entrance university of Johannesburg leaving about 70 people injured.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Emergency personnel on the scene at the entrance of the university of Johannesburg leaving about 70 people injured.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A Metro bus collided with a Sun Malti Trios coaches on Empire and Kingsway next to the entrance university of Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
70 people injured in Crash between two busses in Auckland Park.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A Metro bus collided with a Sun Malti Trios coaches on Empire and Kingsway next to the entrance university of Johannesburg leaving about 70 people injured.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

