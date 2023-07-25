JMPD, paramedics at the scene of ‘horrific’ bus crash near UJ entrance

Johannesburg metro police and emergency service personnel are at the scene of what appears to be a horrific accident near the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus.
WARNING : Graphic Content below
The accident happened early Tuesday morning and involved two buses. A video showing the horrific accident began making the rounds on social media. In it, what appears to be a metro bus can be seen lying on its side after having crashed into UJ's concrete fence.
Multiple bodies are seen strewn across the road while some people are seen atop the bus.
Details are sketchy but JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the accident to TimesLIVE. He said it took place in Rossmore at UJ Auckland Park Kingsway entrance.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: TrafficSA via Twitter
“It involves two buses. At the moment multiple injuries have been reported. On the cause of the accident, we're not sure as yet.
“Officers have been dispatched and we know there are paramedics on the scene,” he said.
It remains unclear how many people have been injured or whether there were any fatalities as attempts to reach Joburg EMS were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.
Meanwhile, there is a heavy mist across the city on Tuesday morning, affecting visibility to the extent that the metro issued a cautionary notice to motorists.
* This is a developing story
