LISTEN | We didn’t kill Senzo — if you believe otherwise, prove it, Khumalo tells defence 

Judge quizzed Zandile Khumalo on claims those who were in the house killed Senzo Meyiwa without any intruders

25 July 2023 - 19:40
Zandile Khumalo has wrapped up her testimony.
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo-Gumede

Defence in the Senzo Meyiwa case argued that no intruders entered the house but rather Meyiwa was killed by those who were with him. 

Zandile Khumalo was the first witness in the rebooted trial. She denied defence advocate Zandile Mshololo and Zithulele Nxumalo’s claims and asked that it “be proven” if they had killed the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Listen to the judge and Khumalo:

Her sister, Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo is not on the state’s witness list.

The trial restarted on a clean slate last week as a new presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, took over after the suspension of judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who is accused of failing to deliver rulings on time.

Khumalo’s cross-examination has concluded and a neighbour is giving evidence. 

