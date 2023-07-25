Her sister, Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo is not on the state’s witness list.
The trial restarted on a clean slate last week as a new presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, took over after the suspension of judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who is accused of failing to deliver rulings on time.
Khumalo’s cross-examination has concluded and a neighbour is giving evidence.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
LISTEN | We didn’t kill Senzo — if you believe otherwise, prove it, Khumalo tells defence
Judge quizzed Zandile Khumalo on claims those who were in the house killed Senzo Meyiwa without any intruders
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo-Gumede
Defence in the Senzo Meyiwa case argued that no intruders entered the house but rather Meyiwa was killed by those who were with him.
Zandile Khumalo was the first witness in the rebooted trial. She denied defence advocate Zandile Mshololo and Zithulele Nxumalo’s claims and asked that it “be proven” if they had killed the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.
Listen to the judge and Khumalo:
Her sister, Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo is not on the state’s witness list.
The trial restarted on a clean slate last week as a new presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, took over after the suspension of judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who is accused of failing to deliver rulings on time.
Khumalo’s cross-examination has concluded and a neighbour is giving evidence.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Neighbour is next witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo excused
Defence lawyer suggests Kelly Khumalo 'wanted to get rid' of Senzo Meyiwa
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Defence wants Kelly Khumalo in court in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Mshololo calls Zandile Khumalo's testimony 'a fabrication'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos