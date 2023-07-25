South Africa

‘Our submarine did not crash into a sandbank’: SA Navy on sub spotted in Hout Bay

Navy spokesperson says accident claims are fake news

25 July 2023 - 16:59 By Bobby Jordan
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
SAS Manthatisi (S101), a diesel attack submarine operated by the SA Navy. File photo.
SAS Manthatisi (S101), a diesel attack submarine operated by the SA Navy. File photo.
Image: SA Navy

Contrary to speculation on social media, a South African Navy submarine did not collide with a sandbank at the weekend in Hout Bay, Cape Town, the navy said on Tuesday.

Pictures of the submarine at anchor in Hout Bay and sailing around the Cape Peninsula took residents by surprise, prompting speculation about the reason for the trip.

Navy submarines are regularly spotted in False Bay close to their home base in Simon’s Town, but seldom in Hout Bay.

The overnight stopover in Hout Bay elicited speculation that the submarine may have run aground on a shallow sandbank but the navy dismissed the claims as untrue.

“The submarine that was the cause of speculation over the weekend went into Hout Bay on Saturday afternoon and remained at anchor in the bay, where they were charging batteries while at anchor,” said navy spokesperson Ruwayda Grootboom.

“They weighed anchor the following morning and proceeded to Table Bay. The submarine came back alongside Simon's Town on Monday morning,” Grootboom said.  

“There are no other reports except that the boat was in the bay to recharge its batteries,” she said.

Photographs circulating on social media appeared to show a group of submariners having a braai on the deck of the submarine.

“Tongs in hand — maybe just stopping for a cheeky braai,” said one commentator.

Other footage of the submarine, which the navy did not comment about, appeared to show an ashes scattering ceremony aboard.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

SA salvage expert's team carefully lifts toppled 600-tonne sailing ship

An international salvage crew is on the verge of successfully righting a 56m sailing ship which toppled over inside the Port of Cape Town while ...
News
2 hours ago

DA wants answers from defence minister on SA Army chief's visit to Moscow

The DA has criticised the visit to Russia by South African Army chief Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha in the wake of the recent claim by the US about South ...
Politics
2 months ago

US won’t sanction South Africa over weapons row: Godongwana

South Africa has resolved the row with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia and it’s unlikely to face any repercussions, ...
Politics
2 months ago

Russian vessel left SA naval dockyard loaded with arms, ammunition — US government

A Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town naval base left South Africa loaded with weapons, according to the US government.
News
2 months ago

SA 'indicated they understood the gravity' of Russia military ties: How the world reacted to weapon ship claims

Here's what international press are saying about claims a Russian cargo ship left SA loaded with weapons.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Community safety department dismisses claims wardens involved in murder of ... South Africa
  2. IN PICS | These school toilets are the pits, say DA's Francois Rodgers South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape police identify murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found ... South Africa
  4. Extreme weather is changing tourism, travel industry isn’t ready Lifestyle
  5. ‘Our submarine did not crash into a sandbank’: SA Navy on sub spotted in Hout ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Bongiwe Msomi is captaining the national team at the 2023 Netball World Cup