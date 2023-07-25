In his defence Mathebula said: “I became a bit better after taking some medication. A friend came to check on me and I asked if I could accompany him to Sandton.
POLL | Should there be rules restricting sick leave?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
The Labour Court judgment which found the dismissal of a South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) employee lawful has sparked debate on social media.
The court set aside the September 2021 decision by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration that the dismissal of Benneth Mathebula for dishonesty in 2020 was unfair.
Mathebula was dismissed by Sars for dishonesty after he took sick leave and was seen on TV participating in an EFF protest against Clicks in September 2020.
In his defence Mathebula said: “I became a bit better after taking some medication. A friend came to check on me and I asked if I could accompany him to Sandton.
“I did not see anything wrong. I thought maybe it is good to go to out stretch a bit as I was not bedridden, and I felt probably after I would be fine. So it is true you might have seen me. Unfortunately the following day I got worse.”
In his judgment, judge Graham Moshoana said Mathebula created a false impression he was too ill to work.
“The policy of Sars does not suggest a person who is indisposed cannot run errands like going to the nearby grocery store to buy bread. It is unnecessary for the policy to regulate such minutiae. Because an employment relationship is predicated on trust, Sars expects its employees to be truthful and honest.
“In this case, Mathebula created a false impression he was too ill to come to work. The fact he was seen at the protest march is sufficient enough evidence to expose his false impression,” the judgment read.
