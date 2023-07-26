100 false cases opened with Gauteng police in seven months

In April a man told Protea Glen police he was hijacked of his vehicle on the N12. After his girlfriend was found in possession of the vehicle, he was arrested for perjury.
In January a man opened a truck hijacking case at the Muldersdrift police station and alleged he was hijacked on the N14 after he was pulled over by two traffic officials. This also turned out to be false.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela denounced misrepresentation under oath.
“Cases that are falsely reported to the police inflate overall crime statistics in the province, especially Gauteng, where robbery aggravated is a serious concern. Moreover, reporting of false cases waste police time and resources which could have been used effectively on investigating other serious cases.
“Community members are urged to refrain from opening false cases at police stations. Perjury is an offence that is punishable by law. We will not tolerate any misuse of state resources.”
Gauteng police have warned the public that opening false cases at police stations is not only time-wasting for its officers, but also a criminal offence of perjury.
Nearly 100 false cases were registered at stations in the province between January and July this year, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
“The perpetrators in these cases were subsequently charged for perjury and are facing the full might of the law in magistrate's courts across the province.”
Masondo said in one case a female complainant reported a hijacking case to Muldersdrift police in February, claiming she was attacked at Rietvallei by three armed suspects who dropped her off in Muldersdrift.
The investigation revealed her vehicle was in her possession and she had wanted to claim from her insurance as the vehicle was in poor condition. She was arrested two days after reporting the false hijacking case.
