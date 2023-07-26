Mpumalanga police have arrested the cousin of a girl found stabbed to death.
The five-year-old's body was found in bushes at Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the child had left home with her 27-year-old cousin to go a nearby spaza shop to buy snacks. “However, the family was amazed when the cousin returned alone.”
He told them the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood.
The family began to search for her, only to find her lifeless in the bush. Mohlala said her throat was slit and she had stab wounds on her upper body.
Police have arrested the cousin in connection with the murder while the investigation unfolds.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Girl, 5, killed after walking to spaza shop with cousin
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
Mpumalanga police have arrested the cousin of a girl found stabbed to death.
The five-year-old's body was found in bushes at Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the child had left home with her 27-year-old cousin to go a nearby spaza shop to buy snacks. “However, the family was amazed when the cousin returned alone.”
He told them the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood.
The family began to search for her, only to find her lifeless in the bush. Mohlala said her throat was slit and she had stab wounds on her upper body.
Police have arrested the cousin in connection with the murder while the investigation unfolds.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Man who raped girlfriend's 6-year-old granddaughter gets life jail term
Duo sentenced for killing pregnant woman as they eyed her job
Eastern Cape police identify murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found in vandalised house
Mom gets five-year term for poisoning toddler after assault by child's father
Stepfather arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos