South Africa

Man accused of murdering five-year-old cousin after taking her to tuck shop

26 July 2023 - 15:59
Police are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a five-year-old girl in Mpumalanga. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A man has been arrested for allegedly brutally killing his five-year-old cousin after he went with her to a tuck-shop in Mpumalanga.

The girl was reportedly with him in Bushbuckridge when the two left the family house to got to the tuck shop on Tuesday to buy snacks.

The family was surprised when the cousin returned home without the little girl, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

The cousin allegedly told the family that the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood.

“However, the family was concerned and worried that something could have happened to the child and began searching for her until they sadly made the gruesome discovery of her body in the nearby bushes,” Mohlala said.

The family alerted the police and paramedics. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of the girl with her throat slit and stab wounds on the upper body.

“She was unfortunately certified dead by the medical personnel on the scene and the police opened a murder case. The police in Bushbuckridge arrested the suspect on the same day and charged him.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court soon. Investigations are ongoing.

“It is not clear if the girl was raped or not, as that will form part of the probe,” Mohlala said.

