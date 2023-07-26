South Africa

Motorcyclist in serious condition after tractor drives over him

26 July 2023 - 11:04
The scene of the accident in Cranbrook, a farming area.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when a tractor drove over him near KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident happened in Cranbrook, a farming area.

“The motorcyclist collided with the tractor which was towing a trailer.

“Subsequently, the motorcyclist was driven over by the tractor.”

Advanced life support paramedics found the man in a serious condition and managed to stabilise him on the scene

He was transported by the Air Mercy Service helicopter to a medical facility for further care, said IPSS Medical Rescue.

