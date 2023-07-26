South Africa

Remains of KZN student who died in the Philippines to arrive in SA on Thursday

26 July 2023 - 14:07 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mother of one Sinegugu Myeni was studying for her masters degree in psychology in the Philippines when she died.
Mother of one Sinegugu Myeni was studying for her masters degree in psychology in the Philippines when she died.
Image: Supplied

A special prayer service at a chapel at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday will mark the arrival of the remains of KwaZulu-Natal student Sinegugu Myeni, who died in the Philippines on July 10.

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she would accompany Myeni's family and relatives as they officially receive her remains.

The psychology masters student will be buried on Saturday.

Dube-Ncube and Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi have been instrumental in the repatriation of Myeni's remains to South Africa.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Myeni family. As the provincial government we do not want the family to suffer the pain of the loss of their beloved daughter alone. The provincial government had taken a decision to assist with the repatriation process and the funeral arrangements to ensure Sinegugu is given a dignified send-off,” said Dube-Ncube.

She said social workers were on standby to counsel the bereaved family.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Government rallies to help grieving family bring back body of student in Philippines

The 34-year-old mother of one fell ill on July 7 and died three days later
News
1 week ago

In life and death, Nakasa a grave indictment of how SA treats its heroes

When the grave of an icon like Nat Nakasa is destroyed, we have to ask what SA has come to, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. VIP protection assault cops deny links to threatening text sent to witness South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, killed after walking to spaza shop with cousin South Africa
  3. Man who raped girlfriend's 6-year-old granddaughter gets life jail term South Africa
  4. Samsung unveils new foldable phones to challenge Apple's premium dominance Sci-Tech
  5. Employee who refused a reasonable instruction and displayed insolence fails to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site