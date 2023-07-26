South Africa

‘Residents, stand against this before our people die with no paramedics to help’: Mamelodi leader on attack

26 July 2023 - 12:57 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Paramedics were hijacked, tied up in a shack in a field and robbed of cellphones when responding to a fake call for medical assistance in Nellmapius, Tshwane.
Paramedics were hijacked, tied up in a shack in a field and robbed of cellphones when responding to a fake call for medical assistance in Nellmapius, Tshwane.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

“If we fail to rise up and fight against criminals attacking paramedics, we risk seeing our people dying with no one to help.” 

Mamelodi community leader and CPF chairperson Eddie Mnguni made this stern call to residents after paramedics were hijacked, tied up in a shack in a field and robbed of cellphones when responding to a fake call for medical assistance in Nellmapius, near Mamelodi.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed police were investigating the attack which happened on Saturday just after midnight when the medics were called for assistance.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mnguni said he was appalled by silence in the community after the attack.

“If a police officer is shot or a doctor or paramedic is attacked by criminals while on duty, the community needs to stand up. These people are here for us. We cannot be silent,” Mnguni said.

The long-standing CPF leader said he believed if an attack on paramedics could happen in Nellmapius, it could easily happen in Mamelodi. 

The shack in a field between Nellmapius and Mavuso informal settlement where two Gauteng emergency services crew members were tied up.
The shack in a field between Nellmapius and Mavuso informal settlement where two Gauteng emergency services crew members were tied up.
Image: DoH

“When such attacks happen to people who need to render services to the community, this means the services are compromised. We cannot allow that. We need to rise up because if we do not, every Tom, Dick and Harry will start playing around.” 

Gauteng legislature community safety portfolio committee chairperson Dr Bandile Masuku said attacks on paramedics were increasing in the province.

Masuku applauded the provincial government for having tracking and surveillance devices on emergency service (EMS) vehicles. The health department has camera footage of the robbery and the department said this was handed over to police. 

“This kind of incident signals a worrying trend in Gauteng as it not only puts the lives of EMS workers at risk, but also compromises their ability to respond and provide healthcare services to those who desperately need them.

 “There can never be a no-go area for EMS workers while carrying out their responsibilities. The committee calls on community members to work with law enforcement agencies to bring an end to these senseless attacks as they have the potential to compromise the duties of EMS workers saving lives,” Masuku said. 

The Health Professions Council of South Africa described the attacks on emergency care staff as dire.

“We are outraged by these latest brutal acts and call on law enforcement authorities to move swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators. Should the public have any information regarding these acts of violence, the board is requesting assistance in reporting the perpetrators to law enforcement,” said the council's Dr Simpiwe Sobuwa.

