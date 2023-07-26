Senzo Meyiwa trial: Zandile Khumalo's talked about moments in court

If social commentary on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is anything to go by, scores are seemingly unimpressed with witness Zandile Khumalo's conduct in court.

Defence lawyers in the murder trial have been cross-examining Khumalo in the high court in Pretoria for the past few weeks.

Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding over the trial after ill health forced judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to step down.

Meyiwa was fatally shot during a robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Here are some of Khumalo's talked about moments in court.