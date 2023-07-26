Senzo was dead in Kelly's vehicle, Khumalo neighbour tells court

Footballer Senzo Meyiwa was already dead when he was loaded into a vehicle and driven to hospital by his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo. This is according to a statement made on October 27 2014 by a neighbour of the Khumalos who is the state's third witness, Nthabiseng Mokete.

“On arrival at Kelly's house we found Senzo was deceased in Kelly's vehicle. He was taken to Botshelong Hospital for treatment as he was shot. On arrival, Senzo was taken to casualty. After some minutes the doctor called me and informed me that Senzo had passed away on arrival,” read the statement.

Meyiwa had been shot dead while visiting at Kelly's mother's house. He was in the presence of Kelly, her sister Zandile, their mother, Zandile's then-boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa's friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.

The version of the house occupants was that Meyiwa was fatally wounded after a scuffle with one of two men who had entered the house, demanding valuables.

Six men are on trial in the high court in Pretoria for the murder.

Mokete, who claimed to have seen three men running from the direction of the Khumalo house shortly after she heard three gun shots go off, was on Wednesday questioned by defence attorney Sipho Ramosepele.

He wanted to find out whether the three were connected to the shooting.

Mokete had earlier told the court that she was living at her sister Maggy Phiri's place and that on that night she had been sitting with a friend in a car parked outside their yard when she heard a loud noise which she said sounded like a gunshot.

Mokete said that from her vantage point in the back of her friend's car she could see three men running. The first man she saw running after the first shot around 8pm.

Two others followed.

In her testimony, she said as she was debating with her friend about whether the “bang sound” she heard was indeed a gunshot, another went off.

She said the second sounded closer to the vehicle.

“After that, two people went past, running in the same direction as the first person,” she said.

She testified that she heard three gunshots. She said it wasn't dark outside.

As Ramosepele analysed her testimony, Mokete clarified that after the first bang about 10 to 15 minutes passed before another bang was heard.

When asked if she saw anyone else run after the third gunshot, she said no.

She said the time lapse between the second and the last shots was short, estimated it to be seconds.