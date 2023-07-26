South Africa

VIP protection assault cops deny links to threatening text sent to witness

26 July 2023 - 15:03
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Eight VIP protection officers continued their bail application in the Randburg magistrate's court.
Eight VIP protection officers continued their bail application in the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Several of the eight VIP protection unit officers applying for bail after being charged over the N1 assault on motorists have denied knowledge of or ties to the threatening text message sent to a state witness.

Seven close protection officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile made their application for bail in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday after the postponement of the matter on Monday.

They are Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada.

The first accused, Shadrack Kojoana, made his bail application on Monday and opted to testify, supplementary to his affidavit. During his testimony he gave his version of events during the July 2 incident, despite warnings that this could be used against him later.

His seven co-accused submitted affidavits to support their bids but did not give verbal testimony.

Xabiso Shotshonganye on Wednesday submitted the bail bids for Mampuru, Mofokeng and Ramokhonami. They are accused 2, 3 and 4.

VIP protection unit case: Polo driver's version contrasts with cop testimony

The state has shared the complainants' version of events in an affidavit opposing bail for the eight officers from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's ...
News
23 hours ago

Setting out one of his clients' motivation for bail to be granted, Shotshonganye tried to dispel allegations made by the state in its argument opposing bail. One of these related to a threatening text message sent to a state witness who shared the video footage of the assault.

“I submit I have no knowledge of the message, even the sender or the identity of the witness. And it is also the state's evidence that attempts to establish the sender of the video have been unsuccessful up to now but it's still being investigated,” he read from a statement.

“I therefore submit I cannot be kept in custody for a matter that is still under investigation.”

He also addressed allegations that unit members do not abide by traffic rules.

“I submit this is based on speculation because I have always abided by the traffic rules and if I did not, as is alleged, I should have a stream of charges.”

This was also the argument made for the remaining officers, who said they would not interfere with the state's witnesses or investigation.

Those who listed bail amounts said they could afford R1,000. Only Kojoana said he could afford R2,000.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | VIP protection team back in court

The case of eight police officers who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Services Unit will be back in the Randburg ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | VIP protection unit cop implicated in highway assault says clip of the incident ‘traumatised’ him

One of the police VIP protection officers linked to an assault on the N1 earlier this month on Monday said the now-viral video depicting the incident ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Ipid’s independence is indispensable

Democracy and independence have been celebrated by the Ipid Amendment Bill and allowance of media coverage in the VIP unit case
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Paul Mashatile's VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court

Eight VIP protection unit officers linked to an assault on the N1 highway will be formally arrested on Sunday, the Independent Police Investigative ...
News
3 days ago

VIP protection unit officers appear masked in court, formally charged

Court proceedings can be broadcast, magistrate rules.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. VIP protection assault cops deny links to threatening text sent to witness South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, killed after walking to spaza shop with cousin South Africa
  3. Man who raped girlfriend's 6-year-old granddaughter gets life jail term South Africa
  4. Samsung unveils new foldable phones to challenge Apple's premium dominance Sci-Tech
  5. Employee who refused a reasonable instruction and displayed insolence fails to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site