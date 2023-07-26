WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The court will on Wednesday hear the testimony of the second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Khaya Ngcatshe.
Zandile Khumalo concluded her testimony on Tuesday.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
