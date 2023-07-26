The case of eight police officers who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection services Unit will be back in the Randburg magistrate's court for bail application.
They are accused of violently assaulting members of the public.
WATCH LIVE | VIP protection team back in court
Courtesy of SABC
MORE:
VIP protection unit case: Polo driver's version contrasts with cop testimony
VIP protection unit officers appear masked in court, formally charged
WATCH | VIP protection unit cop implicated in highway assault says clip of the incident ‘traumatised’ him
EDITORIAL | Ipid’s independence is indispensable
