South Africa

WATCH LIVE | VIP protection team back in court

26 July 2023 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The case of eight police officers who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection services Unit will be back in the Randburg magistrate's court for bail application.

They are accused of violently assaulting members of the public.

MORE:

VIP protection unit case: Polo driver's version contrasts with cop testimony

The state has shared the complainants' version of events in an affidavit opposing bail for the eight officers from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's ...
News
21 hours ago

VIP protection unit officers appear masked in court, formally charged

Court proceedings can be broadcast, magistrate rules.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | VIP protection unit cop implicated in highway assault says clip of the incident ‘traumatised’ him

One of the police VIP protection officers linked to an assault on the N1 earlier this month on Monday said the now-viral video depicting the incident ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Ipid’s independence is indispensable

Democracy and independence have been celebrated by the Ipid Amendment Bill and allowance of media coverage in the VIP unit case
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
